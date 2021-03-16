Women is Losers (2021)Drama
84 min.
Release Date
March 16, 2021 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
NA
Running Time
84 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
In 1960's San Francisco, bright and talented catholic school girl Celina Guerrera (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Lorenza Izzo) survives a difficult home life by following the rules. That is until an indiscretion creates a series of devastating consequences. As Celina faces the compounded obstacles of being young and alone, she sets out to rise above the oppression of poverty and invest in a future that sets new precedents for the time. The film... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
An earnest if not particularly powerful drama, Women is Losers gives Lorenza Izzo an opportunity to flex her acting muscles, but otherwise this feminist tale of breaking the glass ceiling is hamstrung by a production that is at once overly ambitious and not nearly ambitious enough. More on that later. Full movie review »