Women is Losers

In 1960's San Francisco, bright and talented catholic school girl Celina Guerrera (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Lorenza Izzo) survives a difficult home life by following the rules. That is until an indiscretion creates a series of devastating consequences. As Celina faces the compounded obstacles of being young and alone, she sets out to rise above the oppression of poverty and invest in a future that sets new precedents for the time. The film... Full synopsis »