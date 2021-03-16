Women is Losers movie poster
Women is Losers
Women is Losers movie poster

Women is Losers (2021)

Drama
84 min.
Release Date
March 16, 2021 (Limited)
Director
Lissette Feliciano
Writer
Lissette Feliciano
Cast
Lorenza Izzo, Bryan Craig, Chrissie Fit, Simu Liu, Steven Bauer, Liza Weil, Cranston Johnson, Alejandra Miranda, Shalim Ortiz, Lincoln Bonilla
Studio
NA
Running Time
84 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

In 1960's San Francisco, bright and talented catholic school girl Celina Guerrera (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Lorenza Izzo) survives a difficult home life by following the rules. That is until an indiscretion creates a series of devastating consequences. As Celina faces the compounded obstacles of being young and alone, she sets out to rise above the oppression of poverty and invest in a future that sets new precedents for the time.

MOVIE REVIEW

An earnest if not particularly powerful drama, Women is Losers gives Lorenza Izzo an opportunity to flex her acting muscles, but otherwise this feminist tale of breaking the glass ceiling is hamstrung by a production that is at once overly ambitious and not nearly ambitious enough.
MOVIE FEATURES
