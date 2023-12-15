Wonka movie poster
B+
Wonka
Wonka (2023)

Family Comedy
Rated PG
112 min.
Release Date
December 15, 2023
Digital Date
January 30, 2024
DVD Release Date
February 27, 2024
Director
Paul King
Writer
Simon Farnaby, Paul King
Cast
Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, Hugh Grant, Keegan-Michael Key, Rakhee Thakrar, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Matt Lucas, Jim Carter
Studio
Warner Brothers
Running Time
112 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for some violence, mild language and thematic elements

A young Willy Wonka has a vision of becoming the next great chocolate maker, but the chocolate cartel has other plans in mind.

Full synopsis

MOVIE REVIEW

For a movie that sure has absolutely no right in being any good, Wonka sure is a delight. No one asked for a prequel to Charlie [Willy Wonka] & the Chocolate Factory–the idea, frankly, is obnoxious. Yet the movie, from Paul King–the director behind the equally delightful Paddington movies–works, and it works wonderfully well.
