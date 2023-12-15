A young Willy Wonka has a vision of becoming the next great chocolate maker, but the chocolate cartel has other plans in mind.

For a movie that sure has absolutely no right in being any good,sure is a delight. No one asked for a prequel to Charlie [Willy Wonka] & the Chocolate Factory–the idea, frankly, is obnoxious. Yet the movie, from Paul King–the director behind the equally delightfulmovies–works, and it works wonderfully well.