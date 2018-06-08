Won't You Be My Neighbor? movie poster
NA
Won't You Be My Neighbor? movie poster

Won't You Be My Neighbor? (2018) - Movie Details

Documentary
Release Date
June 8, 2018 (Limited)
Director
Morgan Neville
Writer
NA
Cast
Fred Rogers
Studio
Focus Features
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

From Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (20 Feet from Stardom), Won’t You Be My Neighbor? takes an intimate look at America’s favorite neighbor: Mister Fred Rogers. A portrait of a man whom we all think we know, this emotional and moving film takes us beyond the zip-up cardigans and the land of make-believe, and into the heart of a creative genius who inspired generations of children with compassion and limitless imagination.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

NA
MOVIE FEATURES
