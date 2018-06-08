Won't You Be My Neighbor? (2018) - Movie Details
Release Date
June 8, 2018 (Limited)
Director
Writer
NA
Cast
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
From Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (20 Feet from Stardom), Won’t You Be My Neighbor? takes an intimate look at America’s favorite neighbor: Mister Fred Rogers. A portrait of a man whom we all think we know, this emotional and moving film takes us beyond the zip-up cardigans and the land of make-believe, and into the heart of a creative genius who inspired generations of children with compassion and limitless imagination.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
