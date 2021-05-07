Release Date
May 7, 2021 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong violence throughout, pervasive language, and some sexual references
A mysterious and wild-eyed new cash truck security guard (Jason Statham) surprises his coworkers during a heist in which he unexpectedly unleashes precision skills. The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman’s ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.