X movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
X movie poster

X (2022)

Horror
Rated R
105 min.
Release Date
March 18, 2022
Digital Date
May 24, 2022
DVD Release Date
May 24, 2022 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Ti West
Writer
Ti West
Cast
Jenna Ortega, Mia Goth, Brittany Snow
Studio
A24
Running Time
105 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong bloody violence and gore, strong sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use, and language

In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast find themselves fighting for their lives.

... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Review: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'
The New Official Trailer for 'Top Gun' Takes Flight The New Official Trailer for 'Top Gun' Takes Flight
Our Ranking of the Oscar Winners & Nominees Our Ranking of the Oscar Winners & Nominees
'CODA' Deservedly Wins Best Picture 'CODA' Deservedly Wins Best Picture