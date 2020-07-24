Yes, God, Yes

Release Date
July 24, 2020 (Limited)
Digital Date
July 28, 2020
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
78 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for sexual content and some nudity
In the Midwest in the early 00s, sixteen-year-old Alice (Natalia Dyer) has always been a good Catholic girl. But when an AOL chat turns racy, she discovers masturbation and becomes guilt-ridden. Seeking redemption, she attends a mysterious religious retreat to try and suppress her urges, but it isn't easy, especially after a cute boy (Wolfgang Novogratz) starts flirting with her.
Alice’s sense of shame is spiraling when she uncovers a shocking truth about the retreat's most... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
I only went to church camp once growing up, and I remember two things distinctly: a fasting day, where all they served in the cafeteria was bread (WTF?) and hiding in my room with my roommate eating candy during the mandatory church services. Needless to say, church camps are weird. They also make great fodder for comedies. Full movie review »