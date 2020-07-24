Yes, God, Yes

In the Midwest in the early 00s, sixteen-year-old Alice (Natalia Dyer) has always been a good Catholic girl. But when an AOL chat turns racy, she discovers masturbation and becomes guilt-ridden. Seeking redemption, she attends a mysterious religious retreat to try and suppress her urges, but it isn't easy, especially after a cute boy (Wolfgang Novogratz) starts flirting with her.

Alice’s sense of shame is spiraling when she uncovers a shocking truth about the retreat's most... Full synopsis »