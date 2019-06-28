Yesterday movie poster
Yesterday (2019) - Movie Details

Romance Comedy
Release Date
June 28, 2019
Director
Danny Boyle
Writer
Richard Curtis
Cast
Himesh Patel, Lily James, Kate McKinnon, Ed Sheeran
Studio
Universal Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Yesterday, everyone knew The Beatles. Today, only Jack remembers their songs. He’s about to become a very big deal. From Academy Award®-winning director Danny Boyle (Slumdog Millionaire, Trainspotting, 28 Days Later) and Richard Curtis, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of Four Weddings and a Funeral, Love Actually and Notting Hill, comes a rock-n-roll comedy about music, dreams, friendship, and the long and winding road that leads to the love of your life.

Jack Malik (Himesh Patel, BBC’s Eastenders)... Full synopsis »

