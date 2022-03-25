You Are Not My Mother movie poster
FilmJabber
You Are Not My Mother
You Are Not My Mother movie poster

You Are Not My Mother (2022)

Horror
Unrated
93 min.
Release Date
March 25, 2022 (Limited)
Digital Date
June 21, 2022
DVD Release Date
June 21, 2022 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Kate Dolan
Writer
Kate Dolan
Cast
Hazel Doupe, Carolyn Bracken
Studio
Magnet Releasing
Running Time
93 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

It’s the week before Halloween. Char’s bedridden mother, Angela, has mysteriously gone missing. All that remains is her abandoned car parked in the middle of a field. When Angela returns home to their North Dublin estate the following evening without explanation, it becomes clear to Char and her grandmother, Rita, that something is amiss. She might look and sound the same, but Angela’s behavior has become increasingly erratic and frightening, as if she has been... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Some horror movies can operate on ambience alone. Most can’t. You Are Not My Mother, a tonally compelling but narratively bland thriller, ultimately murmurs, “you are not the movie for me.” Full movie review »
FilmJabber
MOVIE FEATURES
