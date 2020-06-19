You Should Have Left movie poster
You Should Have Left movie poster

You Should Have Left (2020)

Suspense Horror
Rated R
93 min.
Release Date
June 19, 2020 (Video)
Digital Date
June 19, 2020
Director
David Koepp
Writer
David Koepp
Cast
Kevin Bacon, Amanda Seyfried, Avery Essex
Studio
Universal Pictures
Running Time
93 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for some violence, disturbing images, sexual content and language

In a new psychological thriller from Blumhouse Productions and legendary screenwriter David Koepp (Jurassic Park, Mission: Impossible, Panic Room), Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried star as a couple seeking a restful vacation on an isolated edge of the world only to discover that secrets demand a reckoning … and travel with you. 

In this terrifying, mind-twisting tale, a father fights desperately to save his family from a beautiful home that refuses to let them leave.

Theo Conroy... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

