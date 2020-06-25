Yummy movie poster
Yummy
Yummy movie poster

Yummy (2020)

Comedy Horror
Unrated
88 min.
Release Date
June 25, 2020 (Video)
Digital Date
June 25, 2020
Director
Lars Damoiseaux
Writer
Lars Damoiseaux, Eveline Hagenbeek
Cast
Maaike Neuville, Bart Hollanders, Benjamin Ramon
Studio
Shudder
Running Time
88 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

A young couple travels to a shady Eastern European hospital for plastic surgery. The young woman wants a breast reduction. Her mother comes along for yet another face-lift. Wandering through an abandoned ward the boyfriend stumbles upon a young woman, gagged and strapped to an operating table; she's the result of experimental rejuvenation treatment. He frees her but doesn't realize she's patient zero and he just caused the outbreak of a virus that will change... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

It’s the natural combination: boob jobs and zombies. How did no one think of this before? Full movie review »
MOVIE FEATURES
