Release Date
June 30, 2021 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
86 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong sexual content and language throughout, graphic nudity, and violence including a sexual assault
"Y’all wanna hear a story about why me & this bitch here fell out? It’s kind of long but full of suspense.”
Thus began the odyssey of one A’Ziah King, aka ZOLA. From acclaimed writer/director Janicza Bravo, Zola's stranger than fiction saga, which she first told in a now iconic series of viral, uproarious tweets, comes to dazzling cinematic life.
Zola (newcomer Taylour Paige), a Detroit waitress, strikes up a new friendship with a customer, Stefani (Riley Keough),... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
After decades of video game adaptations failing spectacularly, the first ever movie based on a series of tweets—no, not kidding—is actually, you know, pretty damn good. Full movie review »