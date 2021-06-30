Zola movie poster
B+
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Zola
Zola movie poster

Zola (2021)

Comedy Crime Drama
Rated R
86 min.
Release Date
June 30, 2021 (Limited)
Director
Janicza Bravo
Writer
Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris, A'Ziah King
Cast
Taylour Paige, Riley Keough, Colman Domingo, Nicholas Braun
Studio
A24
Running Time
86 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong sexual content and language throughout, graphic nudity, and violence including a sexual assault

"Y’all wanna hear a story about why me & this bitch here fell out? It’s kind of long but full of suspense.”

Thus began the odyssey of one A’Ziah King, aka ZOLA. From acclaimed writer/director Janicza Bravo, Zola's stranger than fiction saga, which she first told in a now iconic series of viral, uproarious tweets, comes to dazzling cinematic life.

Zola (newcomer Taylour Paige), a Detroit waitress, strikes up a new friendship with a customer, Stefani (Riley Keough),... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

After decades of video game adaptations failing spectacularly, the first ever movie based on a series of tweets—no, not kidding—is actually, you know, pretty damn good. Full movie review »
B+
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
'Black Widow' Threads a Familiar and Overplayed Web 'Black Widow' Threads a Familiar and Overplayed Web
Tweet-Based 'Zola' is the Stripper Movie to See in 2021 Tweet-Based 'Zola' is the Stripper Movie to See in 2021
'The Tomorrow War' Deserves the Big Screen, Not Amazon 'The Tomorrow War' Deserves the Big Screen, Not Amazon
'The Forever Purge' Takes on MAGA 'The Forever Purge' Takes on MAGA