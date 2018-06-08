Hereditary movie poster
Hereditary movie poster

Hereditary (2018) - Movie Details

Horror
Release Date
June 8, 2018
Director
Ari Aster
Writer
Ari Aster
Cast
Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro, Ann Dowd, Gabriel Byrne
Studio
A24
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

When Ellen, the matriarch of the Graham family, passes away, her daughter’s family begins to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry. The more they discover, the more they find themselves trying to outrun the sinister fate they seem to have inherited. Making his feature debut, writer-director Ari Aster unleashes a nightmare vision of a domestic breakdown that exhibits the craft and precision of a nascent auteur, transforming a familial tragedy into something... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW



