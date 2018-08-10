The Meg movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
The Meg movie poster

The Meg (2018) - Movie Details

Horror Action
Release Date
August 10, 2018
Director
Jon Turteltaub
Writer
Dean Georgaris
Cast
Ruby Rose, Jason Statham, Robert Taylor
Studio
Warner Brothers
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

In the film, a deep-sea submersible—part of an international undersea observation program—has been attacked by a massive creature, previously thought to be extinct, and now lies disabled at the bottom of the deepest trench in the Pacific…with its crew trapped inside. With time running out, expert deep sea rescue diver Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) is recruited by a visionary Chinese oceanographer (Winston Chao), against the wishes of his daughter Suyin (Li Bingbing), to save the... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'Rampage' is Like a Fine Wine Review: 'Rampage' is Like a Fine Wine
The New 'Solo: Star Wars' Trailer is Here The New 'Solo: Star Wars' Trailer is Here
Review: 'Blockers' Cock Blocks Itself Review: 'Blockers' Cock Blocks Itself
Review: 'A Quiet Place' is Terrifying Review: 'A Quiet Place' is Terrifying