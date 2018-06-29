Three Identical Strangers movie poster
Three Identical Strangers movie poster

Three Identical Strangers (2018) - Movie Details

Documentary
Release Date
June 29, 2018 (Limited)
Director
Tim Wardle
Writer
Cast
Studio
Neon
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13

Tim Wardle’s acclaimed documentary THREE IDENTICAL STRANGERS is the most amazing, incredible, remarkable true story ever told. Times three.

Three strangers are reunited by astonishing coincidence after being born identical triplets, separated at birth, and adopted by three different families. Their jaw-dropping, feel-good story instantly becomes a global sensation complete with fame and celebrity, however, the fairy-tale reunion sets in motion a series of events that unearth an unimaginable secret - a secret with radical repercussions... Full synopsis »

MOVIE PHOTOS

