The 10 Best Tom Cruise Movies

While my wife can’t stand Tom Cruise, I’m a big fan–even though he’s had a few more misses of late, he is still one of the most reliable actors working in Hollywood. With his new film American Made hitting theaters this week, here are the 10 best movies of his career (according to me)–several other highly acclaimed films just missed the list.

By Erik Samdahl

Related categories: Movies