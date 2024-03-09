Who Should Win the Oscar in Each Category

There are people who devote their lives to predicting who will win at the Academy Awards. That’s not me. Here’s my completely unscientific but absolutely accurate list of who should win an Oscar in 2024.

Actor in a Leading Role: Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers) Second pick: Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Actor in a Supporting Role: Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things) Second picks: Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction) or Ryan Gosling (Barbie) would make me happy, too

Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things) Actress in a Leading Role: Emma Stone (Poor Things) Second pick: Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)

Actress in a Supporting Role: Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers) Second pick: Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

Animated Feature Film: Spider-Man: Across the Universe Second pick: Nimona

Cinematography: Oppenheimer Second pick: Poor Things

Costume Design: Poor Things Second pick: Barbie

Directing: Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things Second picks: Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer) or Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of INterest)

Film Editing: Poor Things Second pick: Oppenheimer

International Feature Film: The Zone of Interest Second pick: The Teacher's Lounge

Makeup and Hairstyling: Poor Things Second pick: Society of the Snow

Music (Original Score): Oppenheimer Second pick: Poor Things

Music (Original Song): I'm Just Ken (Barbie), just because I want to see the world burn Second pick: What Was I Made For? (Barbie)

Production Design: Poor Things Second pick: Barbie

Documentary Feature Film: I've only seen one nominee (20 Days in Mariupol), which was decent.

Sound: The Zone of Interest Second pick: Oppenheimer

Visual Effects: The Creator Second picks: Godzilla Minus One or Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Writing (Adapted Screenplay): Poor Things Second pick: American Fiction

Writing (Original Screenplay): The Holdovers Second picks: Past Lives or Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers Live Action Short Film: I’ve only see one–The After–and it would be an embarrassment if it won

Best Picture Rankings:

By Erik Samdahl

