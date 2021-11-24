Release Date
November 24, 2021
Digital Date
December 24, 2021 (Disney+)
DVD Release Date
February 8, 2022 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
99 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for some thematic elements and mild peril
Encanto is the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The all-new original film features the voice of Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel, an ordinary 15-year-old who’s struggling to find her place in her family.
The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
