Encanto (2021)

Fantasy Family Animated
Rated PG
99 min.
Release Date
November 24, 2021
Digital Date
December 24, 2021 (Disney+)
DVD Release Date
February 8, 2022 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Byron Howard, Jared Bush, Charise Castro Smith
Writer
Jared Bush, Castro Smith
Cast
Stephanie Beatriz, María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Adassa, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda, Jessica Darrow, Rhenzy Feliz, Carolina Gaitan, John Leguizamo
Studio
Walt Disney Pictures
Running Time
99 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for some thematic elements and mild peril

Encanto is the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The all-new original film features the voice of Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel, an ordinary 15-year-old who’s struggling to find her place in her family.

The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
