Encounter
Encounter movie poster

Encounter (2021)

Suspense Sci-Fi Drama
Rated R
108 min.
Release Date
December 3, 2021 (Limited)
Digital Date
December 10, 2021 (Amazon)
Director
Michael Pearce
Writer
Joe Barton, Michael Pearce
Cast
Riz Ahmed, Octavia Spencer, Rory Cochrane,  Lucian-River Chauhan, Aditya Geddada
Studio
Amazon Studios
Running Time
108 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language and some violence

 A decorated Marine goes on a rescue mission to save his two young sons from a mysterious threat. As their journey takes them in increasingly dangerous directions, the boys will need to leave their childhoods behind.

Full synopsis

MOVIE REVIEW

An alien bacteria is taking over the minds of humans—or is it?—in Encounter, a thriller that limps rather than lunges. Full movie review »
