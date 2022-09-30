Hocus Pocus 2 movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Hocus Pocus 2 movie poster

Hocus Pocus 2 (2022)

Horror Comedy
Digital Date
September 30, 2022 (Disney+)
Director
Anne Fletcher
Writer
NA
Cast
Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Sam Richardson, Doug Jones, Hannah Waddingham, Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, Lilia Buckingham, Froyan Gutierrez, Tony Hale
Studio
Walt Disney Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.

... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
'The Black Phone' is a Killer Watch 'The Black Phone' is a Killer Watch
The 'Smile' Trailer Will Make You Scream The 'Smile' Trailer Will Make You Scream
Watch the New 'Barbarian' Trailer Watch the New 'Barbarian' Trailer
'Watcher' is an Excellent Stalker Flick 'Watcher' is an Excellent Stalker Flick