Immaculate movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Immaculate movie poster

Immaculate (2024)

Horror
Release Date
March 22, 2024 (Limited)
Director
Michael Mohan
Writer
Andrew Lobel
Cast
Sydney Sweeney
Studio
Neon
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Sydney Sweeney (Anyone But You, Euphoria, The White Lotus) stars as Cecilia, an American nun of devout faith, embarking on a new journey in a remote convent in the picturesque Italian countryside. Cecilia’s warm welcome quickly devolves into a nightmare as it becomes clear her new home harbors a sinister secret and unspeakable horrors.

... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
'The Promised Land' is a Compelling Revenge Tale 'The Promised Land' is a Compelling Revenge Tale
'Origin' is a Must-See 'Origin' is a Must-See
Space Thriller 'I.S.S.' Launches with Plenty of Thrills Space Thriller 'I.S.S.' Launches with Plenty of Thrills
The Truth About 'American Fiction' The Truth About 'American Fiction'